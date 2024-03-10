Lok Sabha polls: Pawar vs Pawar confirmed in Baramati as Supriya, Sunetra to face off in prestige fight

Mumbai: It’s final now-it's going to be a Pawar vs Pawar battle in Baramati, one of the most-high profile seats in Maharashtra in Lok Sabha elections.

The Pawar family under the leadership of patriarch Sharad Pawar has been controlling politics in the region for several decades.

However, this time two members of the Pawar clan would be battling it out- Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar in what would be a battle between two alliances- the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi vs the ruling Maha Yuti.

While Sunetra is the wife of Ajit Pawar, the state’s Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President, Supriya Sule is daughter of Sharad Pawar, who now leads NCP (SCP).