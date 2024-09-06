Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | Congress review to be completed by Sept 25: Ramesh Chennithala

Mumbai: The Congress party’s review of the 288 seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly would be over by 25 September.

“A review of the preparations for the assembly elections is underway, and so far, the Congress party has reviewed 172 constituencies. The review of all 288 constituencies will be completed by 25 September,” All India Congress Committee general secretary Ramesh Chennithala said.

According to him, the atmosphere in the state is favourable for the Maha Vikas Aghadi and the people are mentally prepared for change.

“There is a strong belief that the corrupt Maha Yuti government will be ousted, and the MVA will form a government with a two-thirds majority,” he said.

Chennithala further stated that the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated, with an increase in murders, robberies, and crimes against women.

“Two murders were committed in Pune within three days. Inflation has spiralled out of control, making it difficult to celebrate festivals. The public is greatly distressed, but the Maha Yuti government is busy engaging in scams and collecting money,” Chennithala said.