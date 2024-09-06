Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | Congress review to be completed by Sept 25: Ramesh Chennithala

Mumbai: The Congress party’s review of the 288 seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly would be over by 25 September.
“A review of the preparations for the assembly elections is underway, and so far, the Congress party has reviewed 172 constituencies. The review of all 288 constituencies will be completed by 25 September,” All India Congress Committee general secretary Ramesh Chennithala said.
According to him, the atmosphere in the state is favourable for the Maha Vikas Aghadi and the people are mentally prepared for change.
“There is a strong belief that the corrupt Maha Yuti government will be ousted, and the MVA will form a government with a two-thirds majority,” he said.
Chennithala further stated that the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated, with an increase in murders, robberies, and crimes against women.
“Two murders were committed in Pune within three days. Inflation has spiralled out of control, making it difficult to celebrate festivals. The public is greatly distressed, but the Maha Yuti government is busy engaging in scams and collecting money,” Chennithala said.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole stated that floods have wreaked havoc in Marathwada and Vidarbha, damaging crops on 12 lakh acres and causing the deaths of 12 people.
“Roads and bridges have been washed away, yet the BJP government at the centre is not paying attention to Maharashtra. When floods hit Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, two central ministries were deployed, and the agriculture and finance ministers made strenuous efforts to provide immediate assistance. However, in Maharashtra, even a central team has yet to arrive. Why is the central government treating Maharashtra unfairly? Why has Maharashtra not yet received assistance from the centre? Why aren’t the leaders of Maha Yuti asking the centre for help?,” Patole asked.
Asked about Fadnavis’ claim about FDI, Patole said: “Then why is the unemployment rate still so high? Why is unemployment not decreasing? Fadnavis should provide answers to these questions. BJP and Fadnavis are continuously misleading the public by making false statements.”
