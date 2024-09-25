Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | Maha Yuti won't even cross 100 seats: NCP (SP)

Mumbai: Amid the growing discontentment and the ruling Maha Yuti, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) on Wednesday said that the alliance involving BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP won't even cross 100 seats in the ensuing Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections.

“Maharashtra electorate’s resentment towards the central BJP leadership as a key factor for the alliance's declining support,” NCP (SP) chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said.

"There is visible resentment against the central leadership of the BJP. Each time these leaders visit Maharashtra, the Maha Yuti's support base erodes further," Tapase said.

The statement comes in the backdrop of back-to-back visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home and Cooperation Minister and BJP’s chief strategist Amit Shah and Union Health and Family Welfare Minister and BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda.