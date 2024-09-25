Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | Maha Yuti won't even cross 100 seats: NCP (SP)

Mumbai: Amid the growing discontentment and the ruling Maha Yuti, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) on Wednesday said that the alliance involving BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP won't even cross 100 seats in the ensuing Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections.
“Maharashtra electorate’s resentment towards the central BJP leadership as a key factor for the alliance's declining support,” NCP (SP) chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said.
"There is visible resentment against the central leadership of the BJP. Each time these leaders visit Maharashtra, the Maha Yuti's support base erodes further," Tapase said.
The statement comes in the backdrop of back-to-back visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home and Cooperation Minister and BJP’s chief strategist Amit Shah and Union Health and Family Welfare Minister and BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda.
Tapase pointed out Shah's visit to Nagpur, where he urged BJP workers to increase their vote share by 10 per cent in order to ensure the alliance's victory.
“Maha Yuti’s vote share would actually decrease by 20 per cent as voters in Maharashtra are increasingly disillusioned with the BJP's power hungry approach,” he said.
"The BJP has relied heavily on its central leaders to boost its electoral performance in Maharashtra, but the people of this state are no longer interested. They want accountability, development, jobs which the Maha Yuti has failed to secure,” he said.
According to Tapase, luring away MLAs of Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar to make an “unconstitutional alliance” in Maharashtra has not gone well with the people of the state.
“Political analysts have noted a growing divide between the BJP and its allies in Maharashtra. The NCP led by Sharad Pawar has been quick to seize on these internal tensions, positioning itself as the voice of local aspirations,” he said.
Published 25 September 2024, 08:59 IST