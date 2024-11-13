Home
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | After Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar posts video of checking of his bags

Everyone should respect the law and support efforts to uphold the integrity of the country's democracy, Pawar said in a post on his X account and posted a video showing his bags being checked in his Baramati assembly constituency here.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 09:50 IST

Published 13 November 2024, 09:50 IST
India NewsMaharashtraAjit PawarTrendingMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

