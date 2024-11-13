Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | After Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar posts video of checking of his bags
Everyone should respect the law and support efforts to uphold the integrity of the country's democracy, Pawar said in a post on his X account and posted a video showing his bags being checked in his Baramati assembly constituency here.
Today, while on my way for election campaigning, the Election Commission conducted a routine check of my bags and helicopter. I fully cooperated and believe that such measures are essential to ensure free and fair elections. Let us all respect the law and support efforts to… pic.twitter.com/lVDUPh174u