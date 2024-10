Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | BMC auctioning 3 land parcels to raise funds after Shinde govt's 'loot', says Aaditya Thackeray

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, which is being run by an administrator now, has decided to auction the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Mandi (Market), the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Malabar Hill Receiving Station and the Worli Asphalt Plant, Thackeray pointed out.