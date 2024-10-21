Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 |Caste and reservation to be deciding factors in Marathwada during polls

The Marathwada region has links to Ramayan and Mahabharat

A major part of Marathwada is not economically-developed

The region had faced droughts as well as hailstorms

Marathwada is home to important places of pilgrimage of Hindus, Sikhs, Muslims, Buddhists and Jains

World-famous Ajanta-Ellora caves are in Marathwada

Marathwada was once part of princely state of Hyderabad

Marathwada has been a bastion of powerful Dalit movement

Jayakwadi Dam, one of the largest irrigation projects, is located in the region

Aurangabad is known as ‘City of Gates’

Bibi-ka-Maqbara, which bears resemblance to Taj Mahal, is located in Aurangabad.