elections

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 |Caste and reservation to be deciding factors in Marathwada during polls

With elections around the corner, Marathwada is witnessing demand for reservation by the Maratha community and resistance by the Other Backward Classes.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 02:27 IST

Marathawada

Districts: 8

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (earlier Aurangabad)

Dharashiv (earlier Osmanabad)

Beed

Jalna

Hingoli

Nanded

Parbhani

Latur

Total Vidhan Sabha seats: 46

2019 Assembly results

BJP 16

Shiv Sena 12 (undivided)

Congress 8

NCP 8 (undivided)

Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 1

Peasants’ and Workers Party - 1

Total Lok Sabha seats: 8

2024 Lok Sabha results

Shiv Sena (UBT) - 3

Congress - 3

NCP (SP) - 1

Shiv Sena - 1

2019 Lok Sabha results:

Shiv Sena - 4

BJP - 3

AIMIM - 1

The Marathwada region has links to Ramayan and Mahabharat

A major part of Marathwada is not economically-developed

The region had faced droughts as well as hailstorms

Marathwada is home to important places of pilgrimage of Hindus, Sikhs, Muslims, Buddhists and Jains

World-famous Ajanta-Ellora caves are in Marathwada

Marathwada was once part of princely state of Hyderabad

Marathwada has been a bastion of powerful Dalit movement

Jayakwadi Dam, one of the largest irrigation projects, is located in the region

Aurangabad is known as ‘City of Gates’

Bibi-ka-Maqbara, which bears resemblance to Taj Mahal, is located in Aurangabad.

