Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 |Caste and reservation to be deciding factors in Marathwada during polls

Marathawada
Districts: 8
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (earlier Aurangabad)
Dharashiv (earlier Osmanabad)
Beed
Jalna
Hingoli
Nanded
Parbhani
Latur
Total Vidhan Sabha seats: 46
2019 Assembly results
BJP 16
Shiv Sena 12 (undivided)
Congress 8
NCP 8 (undivided)
Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 1
Peasants’ and Workers Party - 1
Total Lok Sabha seats: 8
2024 Lok Sabha results
Shiv Sena (UBT) - 3
Congress - 3
NCP (SP) - 1
Shiv Sena - 1
2019 Lok Sabha results:
Shiv Sena - 4
BJP - 3
AIMIM - 1
The Marathwada region has links to Ramayan and Mahabharat
A major part of Marathwada is not economically-developed
The region had faced droughts as well as hailstorms
Marathwada is home to important places of pilgrimage of Hindus, Sikhs, Muslims, Buddhists and Jains
World-famous Ajanta-Ellora caves are in Marathwada
Marathwada was once part of princely state of Hyderabad
Marathwada has been a bastion of powerful Dalit movement
Jayakwadi Dam, one of the largest irrigation projects, is located in the region
Aurangabad is known as ‘City of Gates’
Bibi-ka-Maqbara, which bears resemblance to Taj Mahal, is located in Aurangabad.
Published 21 October 2024, 02:27 IST