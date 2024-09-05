Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Congress' ideals same as that of Shivaji, Savitribai, Shahu Maharaj and Ambedkar: Rahul Gandhi at Sangli rally

“Our ‘babbar sher’ party workers will ensure that the Congress wins in Maharashtra,” he said in the run up to the Vidhan Sabha elections, scheduled to be held around November.

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge was also present along with the top Maharashtra brass of the grand old party.

Gandhi reiterated his commitment for a caste census.

"The Congress will undertake a caste census, our allies will conduct a caste census," said Gandhi.