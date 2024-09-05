Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Congress' ideals same as that of Shivaji, Savitribai, Shahu Maharaj and Ambedkar: Rahul Gandhi at Sangli rally

Mumbai: Hitting out at the RSS-BJP ideology for spreading 'hate and violence', Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi asserted that the idea of Congress is same as that of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.
“The Congress ideology is deep-rooted in the land of Maharashtra, Congress is in the DNA of the people of Maharashtra,” Gandhi said addressing a public rally in Sangli after unveiling the statue of late Congress leader Dr Patangrao Kadam, on Thursday.
“Our ‘babbar sher’ party workers will ensure that the Congress wins in Maharashtra,” he said in the run up to the Vidhan Sabha elections, scheduled to be held around November.
Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge was also present along with the top Maharashtra brass of the grand old party.
Gandhi reiterated his commitment for a caste census.
"The Congress will undertake a caste census, our allies will conduct a caste census," said Gandhi.
Published 05 September 2024, 11:33 IST