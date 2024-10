Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Defections galore in state as politicians scramble for tickets

Former Chief Minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane’s son Nilesh joined the Shiv Sena to contest the Kudal seat as it was not included in BJP's share of seats. Nilesh’s brother Nitesh is contesting from Kankavli on a BJP ticket from Arjuna Morgaon after he joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.