Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: EC officials present Assembly Election Gazette to Governor

<p>Mumbai: Setting the ball rolling towards government formation, Deputy Election Commissioner of Election Commission of India, Hirdesh Kumar, and Chief Electoral Officer for Maharashtra, A Chockalingam, called on Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan and presented the copies of the Gazette containing names of members elected to the Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra and ECI's Notification at a Raj Bhavan meeting in Mumbai on Sunday.</p><p>The results of General Elections to Maharashtra Legislative Assembly were declared on 23 November. </p><p>The names of elected candidates of the election were published in Maharashtra Government State Gazette vide Election Commission of India’s Notification dated 24th November, 2024. </p>.Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Maha Yuti to reveal state's next CM on Monday.<p>This was done as per the provisions contained in Section 73 of the Representation of People Act, 1951. </p>.<p>The Deputy Election Commissioner, ECI and the State Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra presented copies of the said Gazette containing ECI’s Notification to the Governor.</p><p>Additional Chief Electoral Officer from the office of Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra State Kiran Kulkarni, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Manohar Parkar and Secretary, ECI Suman Kumar Das and Section Officer Niranjan Kumar Sharma from Election Commission of India were also present.</p>