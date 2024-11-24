Home
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: EC officials present Assembly Election Gazette to Governor

The names of elected candidates of the election were published in Maharashtra Government State Gazette vide Election Commission of India’s Notification dated 24th November, 2024.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 16:21 IST

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan looks over the Maharashtra Government State Gazette with the names of elected candidates

DH Special Arrangement

Published 24 November 2024, 16:21 IST
