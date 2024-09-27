Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: ECI holds back-to-back meetings in Mumbai

Mumbai: With the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls around the corner, the Election Commission of India is holding back-to-back meetings in Mumbai for preparations in this western Indian state.
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday evening.
They were received by Maharashtra’s Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam.
The CEC presided over several meetings on Thursday.
The ECI met top Maharashtra officials including Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik and Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla.
Earlier in the day, the Commission had met representatives of national and state parties for their feedback.
Published 27 September 2024, 09:54 IST