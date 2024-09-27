Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmaharashtra

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: ECI holds back-to-back meetings in Mumbai

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday evening.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 27 September 2024, 09:54 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Mumbai: With the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls around the corner, the Election Commission of India is holding back-to-back meetings in Mumbai for preparations in this western Indian state.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday evening.

They were received by Maharashtra’s Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam.

The CEC presided over several meetings on Thursday.

The ECI met top Maharashtra officials including Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik and Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla.

Earlier in the day, the Commission had met representatives of national and state parties for their feedback.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 September 2024, 09:54 IST
India NewsMumbaiIndian PoliticsMaharashtraECIElection Commission of IndiaMaharashtra Assembly Election 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT