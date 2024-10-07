Home
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Ex-BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil joins NCP (SP); good omen, says Raut

Patil, who is currently president of the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories, quit the BJP last week.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 12:41 IST

Published 07 October 2024, 12:41 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsMaharashtraSanjay RautNCP (SP)Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

