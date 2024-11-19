Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | How have sitting CMs fared in polls

A political heavyweight, Sharad Pawar's leadership style and policies attracted both admiration and controversy. He served as Maharashtra chief minister four times and his terms were marked by economic reforms and infrastructure development.

Pawar represented the Baramati assembly constituency from 1967 to 1991 first as a Congress member.

His fourth term as the chief minister was mired by controversies surrounding his response to the 1993 Bombay bombings after which he eventually lost power in the state.