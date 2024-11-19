Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | How have sitting CMs fared in polls

As Maharashtra's first CM, Yashwantrao Chavan set the stage for modern governance. He was instrumental in promoting cooperative movements and agricultural reforms. In 1946, Yashwantrao was first elected as Member of Legislative Assembly of the Bombay State from the South Satara constituency. Chavan, also regarded as the architect in the formation of Marathi speaking state of Maharashtra, was elected from the Karad constituency in 1957 Assembly elections.
A political heavyweight, Sharad Pawar's leadership style and policies attracted both admiration and controversy. He served as Maharashtra chief minister four times and his terms were marked by economic reforms and infrastructure development.
Pawar represented the Baramati assembly constituency from 1967 to 1991 first as a Congress member.
His fourth term as the chief minister was mired by controversies surrounding his response to the 1993 Bombay bombings after which he eventually lost power in the state.
Vilasrao Deshmukh was two-time Chief Minister of Maharashtra, from 1999 to 2003 and from 2004 to 2008. He was a member of the Indian National Congress and originally belonged to Latur district in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra.
Deshmukh lost the election in 1995 by a margin of 35,000. He was re-elected to the State Legislature from Latur constituency in the elections held in September 1999 with a strong comeback winning by a margin of nearly 91,000 in two successive elections, the highest in Maharashtra.
Chavan's brief term was marred by controversies, particularly the Adarsh Housing Society scam which led to his resignation. This scandal significantly impacted his electoral prospects and led to a decline in the Congress party's popularity in subsequent elections.
Despite the corruption allegations, the Congress party put him up as a party candidate for the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections. He won the election by a huge margin.
Fadnavis, the current deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, previously held the CM post from 31 October 2014 to 12 November 2019.
He has represented the Nagpur South West constituency in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly since 2009, having previously served Nagpur West from 1999 to 2009.
Unlike his father Bal Thackeray, who never took any constitutional post in his political career, after a brief political crisis, on 28 November 2019 Uddhav took oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra after being elected as the president of the newly formed post-poll coalition Maha Vikas Aghadi.
He was elected to Maharashtra Legislative Council after becoming the CM. His government was toppled after Eknath Shinde left the alliance with 40 MLAs to join hands with BJP.
Current Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde represents the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency of Thane, Maharashtra since 2009 as Shiv Sena (undivided) candidate and was formerly the MLA of Thane constituency from 2004 to 2009.
In the 2019 polls, Shinde defeated Sanjay Ghadigaonkar of Congress by a margin of over 89,000 votes.
