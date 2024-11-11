Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | How to look for your name on the electoral list

If you have your Voter ID, you can use the EPIC (Electoral Photo ID Card) number on the card. The EPIC number is an alphanumerical code on the front of the card and is printed in bold characters.

With this, all you need to do is visit the electoral search page and select the "Search by EPIC" option. Enter the EPIC number, your state, and the captcha at the bottom.

If your name is on the electoral roll, the details of your district and Assembly constituency will be displayed at the bottom of the screen.