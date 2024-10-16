Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | If anyone touches Ladki Bahin Yojana, we will do their 'karyakram': Eknath Shinde

<p>Mumbai: Riding high on the Maha Yuti’s flagship Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said that if anyone dares to touch or derail the cash-benefit scheme for women, they would “do their karyakram”.</p><p>This comes as a stern warning to the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, which had raised doubts over the feasibility and timing of the scheme.</p><p>“If anyone comes in between the Ladki Bahin Yojana, touches it or derails it, we would not hesitate in doing their karyakram…we will do the correct karyakram….we are committed to make our sisters Lakhpati,” said Shinde, who was accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. </p>.Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Opposition MVA works with anti-development vision, says CM Shinde; presents Mahayuti's 'report card'.<p>According to Shinde, the top priority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is women welfare. </p><p>“In the last two-and-a-half years, we have held 60 to 70 Cabinet meetings and 900 odd decisions were taken,” Shinde said, adding that the MVA was acting as a speed breaker in Maharashtra’s development. “They have ruled with an anti-development attitude,” he said. </p><p>The trio of Shinde-Fadnavis-Pawar said that the Ladki Bahin Yojana is permanent in nature and there would be no dearth of funds. </p><p>“No scheme of the state government will suffer due to lack of budgetary allocations,” said Fadnavis, adding: “We assure you that all the schemes and promises announced by us will have full support of financial provision.”</p><p>“We tried to give justice to each community. This report reflects the change we have brought in the lives of the people of Maharashtra. Fake narratives are being set by the Opposition. They had claimed that elections will be held in two to three phases….it is the prerogative of the Election Commission,” said Pawar, who is the state Finance Minister. </p>