Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmaharashtra

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | If anyone touches Ladki Bahin Yojana, we will do their 'karyakram': Eknath Shinde

This comes as a stern warning to the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, which had raised doubts over the feasibility and timing of the scheme.
DHNS
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 11:21 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2024, 11:21 IST
India NewsMaharashtraIndia PoliticsEknath ShindeAssembly Elections 2024Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us