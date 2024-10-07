Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Maha Vikas Aghadi releases campaign song in run up to polls

<p>With Maharashtra Assembly Elections around the corner, the Maha Vikas Aghadi has launched a campaign against the ruling Maha Yuti government. </p><p>The opposition made up of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar led NCP (SP) all took to their respective social media to release their campaign song. </p><p>"Thick skin shining alliance!", Shiv Sena (UBT) wrote while posting the campaign video.</p>.<p>With each passing day, the political arena in Maharashtra is heating up as all parties are gearing up for the upcoming elections. </p><p>Recently, Shiv Sena leader Dipesh Pundlik Mhatre, the former chairman of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation's (KDMC) standing committee, joined the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray.</p><p>Sharad Pawar's camp will also welcome a new party member from the BJP. </p><p>After quitting the saffron party, veteran politician and cooperative sector baron Harshvardhan Patil, will formally join the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) on Monday.</p>