Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Maha Yuti, MVA manifesto comparison

Increased Monthly Support for Women: Raising monthly assistance for women from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100, alongside a plan to recruit 25,000 women into the police force to enhance safety.

Farm Loan Waiver and Expanded Shetkari Samman Yojana: Elevating annual financial assistance from Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 for farmers and adding a 20 per cent subsidy on the MSP.

Food and Shelter for All: Ensuring access to food and shelter for every individual in need.

Enhanced Senior Citizen Pension of Rs. 2,100: Increasing the monthly pension from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100 for senior citizens.

Price Stabilisation for Essential Commodities: A pledge to maintain stable prices for essential commodities throughout the state.

Employment and Educational Aid for Students: Creation of 25 lakh jobs, with a monthly tuition aid of Rs 10,000 for 10 lakh students through specialized training programs.

Paved Roads in 45,000 Villages: Developing paved roads to improve connectivity in rural areas across the state.

Improved Salary and Security for Anganwadi and ASHA Workers: Increasing monthly wages to Rs 15,000 and providing security coverage for Anganwadi and ASHA workers.

Focus on Solar and Renewable Energy: Reducing electricity bills by 30 per cent by investing in solar and other renewable energy sources.

Vision Maharashtra@2029: Committing to bring about major changes within 100 days of taking office to achieve a transformative vision for Maharashtra by 2029.