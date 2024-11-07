Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Maha Yuti, MVA manifesto comparison

Increased Monthly Support for Women: Raising monthly assistance for women from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100, alongside a plan to recruit 25,000 women into the police force to enhance safety.
Farm Loan Waiver and Expanded Shetkari Samman Yojana: Elevating annual financial assistance from Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 for farmers and adding a 20 per cent subsidy on the MSP.
Food and Shelter for All: Ensuring access to food and shelter for every individual in need.
Enhanced Senior Citizen Pension of Rs. 2,100: Increasing the monthly pension from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100 for senior citizens.
Price Stabilisation for Essential Commodities: A pledge to maintain stable prices for essential commodities throughout the state.
Employment and Educational Aid for Students: Creation of 25 lakh jobs, with a monthly tuition aid of Rs 10,000 for 10 lakh students through specialized training programs.
Paved Roads in 45,000 Villages: Developing paved roads to improve connectivity in rural areas across the state.
Improved Salary and Security for Anganwadi and ASHA Workers: Increasing monthly wages to Rs 15,000 and providing security coverage for Anganwadi and ASHA workers.
Focus on Solar and Renewable Energy: Reducing electricity bills by 30 per cent by investing in solar and other renewable energy sources.
Vision Maharashtra@2029: Committing to bring about major changes within 100 days of taking office to achieve a transformative vision for Maharashtra by 2029.
Mahalaxmi Yojana: Rs 3000 per month to women and free bus travel for women and girls under Mahalakshmi Yojana.
Krishi Samriddhi: Loan waiver up to Rs 3 lakh to farmers and incentive of Rs 50 thousand for regular loan repayment.
Guarantee of Equality: Will conduct caste-wise census, strive to remove 50 percent reservation limit.
Facility Protection: Health insurance up to Rs 25 lakh and free medicines.
Assurance to Youth: Assistance up to Rs 4000 per month to unemployed youth.
Assembly Elections 2024 | The Maharashtra Assembly polls will take place against the backdrop of a fractured political landscape in the western state where the Shiv Sena and NCP will be going up against the Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar factions, even as the BJP and Congress try to make their mark. Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, the JMM faces a new challenge after Hemant Soren's recent arrest and Champai, a longstanding party member, joining the BJP. The Haryana election resulted in a shock loss for Congress, which was looking to galvanize on the Lok Sabha poll performance, while J&K also saw the grand old party eventually stepping away from the cabinet, with Omar Abdullah's JKNC forming government. It remains to be seen if the upcoming polls help BJP cement its position further or provide a fillip to I.N.D.I.A. Check live updates and track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.
