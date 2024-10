Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | MVA releases 'panchnama' of 'traitor' Shinde govt; lists scams, corruption rate card

Addressing an MVA press conference here, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said, 'It is not just me and Sharad Pawar who have been betrayed by traitors (a reference to the splits in the Shiv Sena and NCP) but Maharashtra itself has faced betrayal.'