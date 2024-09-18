Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | MVA to hold mega round of seat-sharing talks for final deal

Mumbai: With little more than a fortnight left for announcement of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A) Opposition bloc will hold a mega-round of seat-sharing talk to overcome the differences and prepare for the final deal.

The elections to the 288-member Vidhan Sabha are expected around mid-November.

The Congress, which emerged as the number one party in Maharashtra during the Lok Sabha polls, have pitched for 120-130 seats.

The Uddhav Thackeray-headed Shiv Sena (UBT) pitched in for 90-100 seats while the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) is likely to contest 75-80 seats in the coming elections.

“Situation in Maharashtra has changed since the 2019 Vidhan Sabha polls. Only the result cannot be the criteria for seat-sharing. There would be a lot of adjustments that would happen in the days to come,” Maha Vikas Aghadi sources told Deccan Herald.