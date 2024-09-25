Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024| My father is the most accepted face at present, says Aaditya Thackeray

Seat-sharing talks of the MVA were proceeding in a better manner than those of the BJP and its "broken" allies in the ruling Mahayuti coalition, he claimed. To a question about the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s low strike rate in comparison to its allies in the Lok Sabha elections, Thackeray said his party won nine seats even after it had lost 40 MLAs and 12 MPs (when Eknath Shinde split the party in June 2022 and toppled the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government).

The votes it polled in Thane and Dombivli, considered to be Chief Minister Shinde' strongholds, were "very good", he added. Of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, the Congress won 13 of the 17 seats it contested, Sena (UBT) won nine out of 21 and NCP (SP) eight out ten.

The Sena (UBT)'s strike rate of 42 per cent was lower than the rival Shinde-led Shiv Sena's 47 per cent strike rate. "We may go low in terms of strike rate but we will not lose out on principles which the BJP compromises on for electoral gains," the Thackeray scion further said.

"We have a clear-cut understanding in the MVA. We are not fighting for the post. We are not for the chief minister's post or selfish purposes, which is why the BJP broke its alliance with us. We are fighting this for the pride of Maharashtra which is lost due to BJP's misgovernance," he further said. The MVA, which is fighting to "save the state from the BJP," will win the electoral battle, Aaditya added.