Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmaharashtra

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: One engine running to Gujarat, another is deadweight: Chidambaram slams BJP

Chidambaram, a former minister who had handled portfolios like Finance and Home, said that in the last 10 years, the economy is in a mess and the agrarian distress is concerning.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 13:01 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2024, 13:01 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsP ChidambaramMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us