Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Poll officials inspect Amit Shah's bag, chopper ahead of rally in Hingoli

Earlier this week, Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray were checked at least thrice - after which he questioned whether bags to senior BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah were checked.

Over the past few days, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party's Maharashtra unit President Nana Patole, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were frisked when they landed in helipads.