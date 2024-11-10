Home
maharashtra

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Sharad Pawar behind caste politics: Raj Thackeray

Addressing a rally for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections in Pune, Thackeray said Marathas are now pitted against OBCs in the latest edition of casteist politics.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 20:08 IST

Comments
Published 09 November 2024, 20:08 IST
