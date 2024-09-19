Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Stop Congress' attempt to halt Ladki Bahin Yojana, says Shiv Sena

Mumbai: The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has slammed the Congress party for making attempts after attempts to halt the Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, a cash-benefit scheme of Rs 1,500 per month aimed to help women between the age group of 21 and 65.
It is necessary to stop the Congress in the ensuing Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls to ensure that the scheme continues to run, said Shiv Sena deputy leader and spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam.
“As long as Eknath Shinde remains chief minister, no one will be able to stop this programme,” he said.
The former MP strongly condemned Congress leader Sunil Kedar’s recent statement, vowing to halt the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana if MVA comes to power.
Nirupam asserted that Kedar's remarks cement Congress' anti-women stance, urging women across the state to stay vigilant against the party's deceitful agenda.
He highlighted that from the inception of Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, the Congress has consistently attempted to undermine it.
“Right from the moment this revolutionary scheme was launched by Shinde, alongside deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Congress has been trying to mislead the public, claiming the state lacks funds and labelling the initiative as a gimmick,” Nirupam said.
“Despite these claims, the scheme has gained overwhelming support from women across Maharashtra. Before Raksha Bandhan, financial assistance was successfully deposited into the bank accounts of 1.6 crore women. Congress’s efforts to stop the scheme, including a petition in the Bombay High Court, were swiftly dismissed by the court,” Nirupam added.
Nirupam also noted that another Congress worker has filed a petition against the scheme at the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court, showing the party's deep-rooted animosity towards the welfare of women.
Nirupam accused Congress leaders of opposing the scheme out of fear and jealousy as they saw the growing popularity of Shinde, the chief leader of Shiv Sena, and his team among the women of Maharashtra.
