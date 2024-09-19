Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Stop Congress' attempt to halt Ladki Bahin Yojana, says Shiv Sena

Mumbai: The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has slammed the Congress party for making attempts after attempts to halt the Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, a cash-benefit scheme of Rs 1,500 per month aimed to help women between the age group of 21 and 65.

It is necessary to stop the Congress in the ensuing Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls to ensure that the scheme continues to run, said Shiv Sena deputy leader and spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam.

“As long as Eknath Shinde remains chief minister, no one will be able to stop this programme,” he said.

The former MP strongly condemned Congress leader Sunil Kedar’s recent statement, vowing to halt the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana if MVA comes to power.

Nirupam asserted that Kedar's remarks cement Congress' anti-women stance, urging women across the state to stay vigilant against the party's deceitful agenda.