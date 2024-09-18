Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Three generations of Nehru-Gandhi family opposed reservation, alleges BJP chief Bawankule

Speaking about these remarks, Bawankule said, "I do not support the statements made by Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad and BJP's Rajya Sabha member Anil Bonde. They should refrain from making such statements again."

"But Rahul Gandhi should also talk carefully and not give anti-India statements. They have this habit, which we have been seeing for three generations. Jawaharlal Nehru had opposed reservation given by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar to SC/ST communities, saying it is an obstacle in the path of development. Similarly, Rajiv Gandhi had also opposed reservation saying that the brainless need reservation," he said.