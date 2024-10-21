Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 | Veteran leader Kamaal Farooqui rejoins Congress

<p>Mumbai: In a ghar-wapsi of sorts, veteran leader Kamaal Farooqui returned to Congress on Monday. This would come as a boost to the party in the Assembly polls in Marathwada region.</p><p>Farooqui’s son and NCP’s former spokesperson Barrister Umar Kamaal Farooqui too joined the grand old party.</p>.Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Ahead of polls, journalist-turned-politician Kapil Patil joins Congress.<p>The father and son duo had left the Congress party way back in 2004.</p><p>Farooqui was once a protégé of former Railway Minister C K Jaffer Sharif and former Maharashtra Chief Minister A R Antulay. He also had good relations with Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and Arjun Singh.</p><p>Farooqui met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and joined the party formally. The comeback of Kamaal Farooqui is seen as a huge boost for the Congress party in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.</p>