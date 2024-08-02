Maharashtra Assembly elections: MVA partners working on swapping seats

Mumbai: As the seat-sharing negotiations progress satisfactorily ahead of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, the three Maha Vikas Aghadi partners are contemplating swapping some seats based on elective merit and winnability.
From 2019 to 2024, there has been a sea change in the political situation of Maharashtra, which accounts for 48 Lok Sabha and 288 Vidhan Sabha seats.
In 1999, the Maha Yuti alliance of BJP and undivided Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena contested the polls against the Congress and undivided Sharad Pawar-led NCP, which was earlier known as Democratic Front.
In June-July 2022, Eknath Shinde rebelled against Shiv Sena President and then-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and toppled the MVA government. Shinde, who became the Chief Minister with BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis as Deputy Chief Minister, now commands the real Shiv Sena as its chief leader and has the bow-and arrow symbol.
Uddhav Thackeray now heads Shiv Sena (UBT) and holds the flaming torch symbol.
A year later in June-July 2023, Ajit Pawar staged a revolt against his uncle and mentor Sharad Pawar and joined the Maha Yuti as Deputy Chief Minister.
Ajit Pawar became the Deputy Chief Minister and now commands the real NCP and the iconic clock symbol. Sharad Pawar now leads NCP (SP) and the man-blowing-tutari symbol.
If one looks at the Lok Sabha polls in 2024, though the BJP-led NDA managed to come to power with Narendra Modi getting a third term as Prime Minister, the Maha Vikas Aghadi got 30 seats and Maha Yuti 17 while one was won by a Congress rebel who had extended support to the grand old party.
Of the 17 seats of NDA, BJP won 9 after contesting 28 seats, Shiv Sena 7 (15) and NCP 1 (4).
Of the 31 seats of MVA, Congress got 13 seats after contesting 27 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) 9 (21) and NCP (SP) 8 (10). A Congress rebel who contested as Independent and won, backed the parent party.
“If one looks at the Assembly-wise details of the Lok Sabha results, the Maha Vikas Aghadi leads in 150 plus seats while the Maha Yuti in around 125 seats. Since there has been a change in the political situation because of the new combinations, the MVA leadership does not want to make seat-sharing complicated. And swapping of seats is in the offing,” informed sources said.
On August 7, a MVA meeting is scheduled in Mumbai during which a lot of issues will be ironed out.
Published 02 August 2024, 06:54 IST