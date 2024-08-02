Maharashtra Assembly elections: MVA partners working on swapping seats

Mumbai: As the seat-sharing negotiations progress satisfactorily ahead of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, the three Maha Vikas Aghadi partners are contemplating swapping some seats based on elective merit and winnability.

From 2019 to 2024, there has been a sea change in the political situation of Maharashtra, which accounts for 48 Lok Sabha and 288 Vidhan Sabha seats.

In 1999, the Maha Yuti alliance of BJP and undivided Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena contested the polls against the Congress and undivided Sharad Pawar-led NCP, which was earlier known as Democratic Front.

In June-July 2022, Eknath Shinde rebelled against Shiv Sena President and then-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and toppled the MVA government. Shinde, who became the Chief Minister with BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis as Deputy Chief Minister, now commands the real Shiv Sena as its chief leader and has the bow-and arrow symbol.

Uddhav Thackeray now heads Shiv Sena (UBT) and holds the flaming torch symbol.