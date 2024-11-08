Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024 | Aaditya Thackeray to Nawab Malik: Political bigwigs face off in Mumbai's battle of ballot

While, in 2014 and 2019, the BJP-undivided Shiv Sena swept the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls in Mumbai, the 2024 general elections have changed the situation.

Three contests in Mumbai - Worli, Mahim and Bandra East - involve members of the Thackeray family.

In Worli, Uddhav’s son Aaditya, who is the sitting MLA, is taking on Murli Deora’s son sitting Rajya Sabha member Milind Deora, who has been fielded by Shiv Sena and Sandeep Deshpande, who is a close aide of Raj. Incidentally, late Murli Deora, who was close to Gandhi-family , enjoyed very good relations with the late Balasaheb Thackeray.

From Mahim, Raj’s son Amit is making a debut and he is pitted against three-time sitting Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar and Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Mahesh Sawant. The BJP leadership wanted Sarvankar to withdraw in favour of Amit to reciprocate Raj’s decision to extend support to the MahaYuti during the Lok Sabha polls, however, Shinde seems to have ignored it.