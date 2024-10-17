Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024: Amid rumblings in MVA over SP's seat demand, Rahul Gandhi & Akhilesh Yadav to step in to resolve crisis

The development comes ahead of Yadav’s visit to Maharashtra - when he would address a couple of rallies in Malegaon in Nashik and Dhule district.

“I am going to Maharashtra on Friday…we want INDIA to win…we will contest with INDIA…yes, we have asked for some seats…we hope they will agree,” Yadav said in Lucknow.

In Mumbai, Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar of the Congress said that the seat-sharing process is underway and it may be finalised on Friday.

“The doors of MVA are always open for SP…our agreement with Samajwadi Party on seat sharing in Maharashtra will be similar to the agreement between Congress and SP in Uttar Pradesh,” he said, adding that there could be discussions between Gandhi and Yadav in this regard at their level.