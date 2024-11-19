Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024: BJP defends Vinod Tawde on cash-for-vote allegation, slams MVA for 'last desperate ditch attempt'

“We, as well as Tawde ji, have made it clear that this incident took place in a hotel – a public place and not at a private location. Please check the CCTV footage because if Rs 5 crore was carried, then there must be some visual impact of such a huge amount being carried. This is an absurd and illogical allegation made by the Congress,” Trivedi added.
Trivedi, in turn, also sought to point fingers at the Congress for scams unearthed in the past under its rule. “During the Congress’s tenure in the 1993, the Harshad Mehta scandal broke out, and questions arose about how Rs 1 crore reached people. At that time, Rs 1,000 notes were in circulation. Now, even with Rs 500 notes, show us where this alleged Rs 5 crore is. Show us a sack or anything. But instead, there’s nothing, just noise and baseless accusations,” he added.
Published 19 November 2024, 15:31 IST