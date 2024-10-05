Maharashtra Assembly polls 2024 | Congress being run by gang of urban Naxals, says PM Modi

<p>Washim: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Congress is being ruled by a gang of urban Naxals, and asked people to unite to defeat the “dangerous agenda” of that party.</p>.<p>“They (Congress) think that if we all unite, then their agenda to divide the country will fail,” Modi said, addressing a rally in Washim district of Maharashtra after launching various projects.</p>.<p>“Everyone can see how closely Congress stands with people who don’t harbour good intentions for India,” Modi said.</p>.<p>“Drugs worth thousands of crores of rupees were seized in Delhi recently. A Congress leader is suspected to be the kingpin. Congress wants to contest elections from the money it gets by pushing the youth towards drugs,” he said.</p>.<p>Modi said that Congress' thinking has been foreign from the very beginning. “Like the British rule, this Congress family also does not consider Dalits, backward and tribals as their equals.</p>.<p>They feel that India should be ruled by only one family. That is why they have always maintained a derogatory attitude towards the Banjara community,” he said.</p>