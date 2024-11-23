Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024: Key takeaways after early trends indicate Maha Yuti ahead of MVA

The BJP is leading in all the five regions - Mumbai-Konkan, Western Maharashtra, North Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha.
Maha Yuti Rides on populist schemes like Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana. Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana magic seems to be working, say political observers referring to 6 per cent rise in voting among women.
In Sangamner, Balasaheb Thorat of the Congress is trailing. Thorat is an eight-time MLA from Sangamner (Ahmednagar district). He was also one of the CM contenders of Maha Vikas Aghadi.
Amidst rising tensions over Maratha OBC reservations in the western state, the BJP was finding itself in a quandary before the elections.
However, it appears that the BJP has managed to counter the impact of the Maratha reservation issue, as per the early trends, which has hit them hard in the Lok Sabha polls, particularly in Marathwada.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is leading in Kopri-Pachpakhadi while Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is leading in Nagpur South West. State Congress President Nana Patole is leading in Sakoli while Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar is leading in Brahmapuri.
(With inputs from DHNS)
