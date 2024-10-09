Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024: Modi-Shah using Maharashtra as ATM, says Nana Patole

“In the last two and a half years, industries from Maharashtra have been sent to Gujarat by the orders of Modi-Shah and the corrupt Maha Yuti government,” said Patole, a former Legislative Assembly Speaker. Investments coming to Maharashtra were diverted to Gujarat and lost investment and employment of lakhs of youth in the state.

“Following the order of Modi-Shah, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar have pledged Maharashtra to Gujarat,” he added.