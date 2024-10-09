Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsmaharashtra

Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024: Modi-Shah using Maharashtra as ATM, says Nana Patole

"Narendra Modi and Amit Shah looted Maharashtra using it as an ATM,” state Congress President Nana Patole said at the launch of the party's campaign chariot in Mumbai.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 13:24 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

“In the last two and a half years, industries from Maharashtra have been sent to Gujarat by the orders of Modi-Shah and the corrupt Maha Yuti government,” said Patole, a former Legislative Assembly Speaker. Investments coming to Maharashtra were diverted to Gujarat and lost investment and employment of lakhs of youth in the state. 

“Following the order of Modi-Shah, Chief Minister   Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar have pledged Maharashtra to Gujarat,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2024, 13:24 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharastraMaharashtra Assembly Election 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us