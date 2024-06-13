Maharashtra assembly polls: Raj Thackeray asks party workers to be ready to contest 225-250 seats

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena had declared support for the BJP-led NDA during the Lok Sabha elections. Raj Thackeray also campaigned for the NDA though his party was not in the fray anywhere.

"Raj Thackeray asked party workers to be prepared to contest 225 to 250 seats in the assembly elections," Nandgaonkar said. Asked if the MNS would form alliance with the ruling Mahayuti coalition of the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP or contest on its own, he said, "We are not holding any discussions right now. And with whom we are going to hold talks?"