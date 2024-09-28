Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Elections to be held before November 26: CEC Rajiv Kumar

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections are expected to be held post the Diwali festivities and before 26 November, the day when the current Vidhan Sabha expires.

The indication came from Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, who presided over an extensive three-day review of the preparations in Mumbai.

Kumar and the two Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and their team arrived on Thursday night and held a meeting with Maharashtra’s Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam.