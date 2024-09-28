Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Elections to be held before November 26: CEC Rajiv Kumar

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections are expected to be held post the Diwali festivities and before 26 November, the day when the current Vidhan Sabha expires.
The indication came from Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, who presided over an extensive three-day review of the preparations in Mumbai.
Kumar and the two Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and their team arrived on Thursday night and held a meeting with Maharashtra’s Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam.
Wrapping up the visit, Kumar said that the elections would have to be held before the tenure of 14th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly ends.
“We met the leaders of a total of 11 parties. They have asked us to consider the festivals like Diwali, Dev Diwali and Chhath Puja before announcing the dates of the elections. The term of the current Assembly is expiring on 26 November so the elections have to be completed before that date,” Kumar told a news conference on Saturday.
Total seats: 288
Reserved seats: SC - 29, ST - 25
Total districts (36)
Total electors: 9.59 crore
Males - 4.95 crore
Females - 4.64 crore
Third Gender - 5,997
First time voters - 19.48 lakhs (18-19 years age group)
Service voters - 1.16 lakh
Persons with Disabilities - 6.32 lakhs
Centenarian - 49,034 (approximately)
Voters above 85 years age -12.48 lakh
Total polling stations - 1,00,186
Urban - 42,585
Rural - 57,601
Average voters per polling station: 950
The schedule for elections to constitute the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, the 15th, would be announced in coming weeks.
It may be mentioned, the CEC has expressed displeasure over non-compliance with the directive asking it to relocate officials who served in their home district or current posting for over three years and has sought an explanation from Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik and Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla. The compliance report is expected in two days.
