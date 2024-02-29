Manoj Jarange-Patil on plans to fight Lok Sabha polls from Jalna: 'Contesting elections not my way'

"The Maratha community and I will not give up the demand of quota for the relatives (of Marathas who have Kunbi certificates), even if I am put in jail. It seems the report (of SIT) is about to get ready before the inquiry. No matter wherever they keep me, I am ready to go anywhere," he said.

"I am not greedy even for a single rupee. Let them arrest me. The route by which I will be taken to jail, they (government) will find crores of Maratha community members sitting on hunger strike along the route," Jarange added.

The activist claimed nearly 1.5 crore persons have got reservation till now as about 57 lakh records of 'Kunbis' have been found so far, and that he has been demanding reservation for the remaining people.