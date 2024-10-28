Home
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Political dynasties dominate the candidate list

In a multi-cornered battle between the ruling Maha Yuti (NDA) —comprising BJP, Sinde-led Sena and Ajit Pawar’s NCP — and Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A. bloc) — including Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar’s NCP — almost a hundred candidates are linked to powerful political families who control Zilla Parishads, APMCs, District Cooperative Banks, Urban Cooperative Banks, credit societies, and municipal councils.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 00:02 IST

Chhagan Bhujbal
Narayan Rane
Varsha Gaikwad
Aaditya Thackeray
Ravindra Waikar
RohitPawar
Dhananjay Munde
Published 28 October 2024, 00:02 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraMaharashtra Assembly Election 2024

