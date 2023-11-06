Election FAQs: How do EVMs work?

As Mizoram goes to polls on November 7, and Chhattisgarh is set see its first phase of polling tomorrow while its second phase will be conducted on November 17, here is all you need to know about the Electronic Voting Machine, or EVM and how it functions.

People who have voted in recent times are likely to be familiar with the EVM - which aids in both the casting and counting of votes. It is a white box with blue buttons and has a VVPAT machine attached to it.

Here's the lowdown on EVMs, starting with what the device actually is.

What is an EVM?

The electronic device that aids the voting process has two units - Control and Balloting. The former lies with the Presiding Officer or a Polling Officer while the latter is placed in the voting compartment.

Instead of issuing a ballot paper, the officer who is placed in charge of the Control unit releases a ballot by pressing the Ballot button on the Control unit. The two units are connected by a five-metre cable and once a ballot has been issued, voters can cast their vote by pressing the blue button on the Balloting unit.

Who designs and makes EVMs?

EVMs are designed and devised by the Technical Experts Committee of the ECI in collaboration with Bharat Electronics Ltd, Bangalore and Electronic Corporation of India Ltd, Hyderabad. The two public sector undertakings also manufacture EVMs.