Election FAQs | What is NOTA?

NOTA is one of the options available in the Electronic Voting Machine, for people who disagree with the political parties in the contest.

What is NOTA?

In India, if a voter does not support any of the candidates contesting in a particular election, they have the option to select NOTA as a measure of registering their disagreement. The option provides voters the power to reject all the candidates listed on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

When was it first used?

NOTA was used for the first time in the 2013 Assembly elections in five states - Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh - and later in the 2014 General Elections. It was introduced into the electoral process following the 2013 Supreme Court directive in the PUCL versus Union of India case.

The Supreme Court reasoned that the NOTA option would allow voters to express their discontent with the political parties and the candidates they put up and thus, help cleanse the political system.