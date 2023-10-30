Mizoram elections: A look at seat-sharing strategy and percentage of votes each party garnered in 2018

The Election Commission (EC) declared earlier this month that elections for Mizoram's 40 assembly seats will be held on November 7 and that results will be tallied on December 3.

We examine the state's performance in the 2018 elections as the state gets closer to the date of this year's Assembly election.

The MNF won 27 seats in the 2018 assembly election, followed by the Congress with five, the BJP with one, and the ZPM with eight.