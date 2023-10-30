Mizoram elections: A look at seat-sharing strategy and percentage of votes each party garnered in 2018

The Election Commission (EC) declared earlier this month that elections for Mizoram's 40 assembly seats will be held on November 7 and that results will be tallied on December 3.
We examine the state's performance in the 2018 elections as the state gets closer to the date of this year's Assembly election.
The MNF won 27 seats in the 2018 assembly election, followed by the Congress with five, the BJP with one, and the ZPM with eight.
According to the data shared by the Election Commission of India, the following political parties participated in 2018.
National Parties
BJP- Bharatiya Janata Party
INC- Indian National Congress
NCP- Nationalist Congress Party
State Parties
MNF- Mizo National Front
State Parties- Other States
NPEP- National People's Party
Registered (Unrecognised) Parties
PRISMP- Peoples Representation for Identity and Status of Mizoram (PRISM) Party
Independents
IND- Independent
NOTA- None of the Above
The diagram above represents the participated parties and the percentage of share in valid votes polled in state.
The Mizo National Front (MNF) secured a majority in the state by winning 26 seats in the 2018 assemble elections, while Congress won 5 seats continued to be Mizoram's second-largest party by percentage of votes cast. Independent candidates.
According to a PTI report, 174 candidates are contesting the Mizoram assembly elections this year. There are 27 independent nominees among the five political party representatives. 8,56,868 voters in total are qualified to cast in the elections, as reported by News18.
Each of the three major opposition parties—the Congress, the Mizo National Front, and the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM)—has put out 40 candidates each. ZPM candidates include six current MLAs, whereas the MNF has nominated 25 existing legislators.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be making its electoral debut in Mizoram, whereas BJP, which ran 39 seats and won one in the 2018 election has nominated 23 candidates this time.