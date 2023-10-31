Led by former IPS officer, 'rising' ZPM poses challenge to MNF & Cong in Mizoram

ZPM has fielded him in the Aizawl West-I constituency, where an anti-MNF wind is believed to be blowing.

"Not only Aizawl West, people across Mizoram are unhappy with the corruption and unfulfilled promises by both MNF and Congress in the past 36 years. A wind is blowing in favour of a change," Lalvenchhunga, now 40, told DH on Sunday.

Led by former IPS officer Lalduhoma, ZPM has put up candidates in all 40 seats with a target to trounce MNF. The MNF, which is also contesting in 40 seats, is confident of retaining power mainly due to its work since 2018 and its support to the Chin and Kuki refugees from conflict-hit Myanmar and Manipur. Chin and Kukis share ethnic ties with the Mizos.

"Our fight is going to be with MNF as Congress is no longer a force to reckon with. ZPM is the only alternative as people are fed up with both MNF and Congress. We have put up candidates who have corruption-free track records and are committed towards Mizo nationalism," Lalduhoma told DH during an interview on October 11.

Lalduhoma said that the Manipur violence would not help MNF alone as all parties (including ZPM) and NGOs in Mizoram stood strongly with the Zo-Kukis who fell victim to the violence.

Leader Lalduhoma:

The 74-year-old Lalduhoma had served as security in-charge of former PM Indira Gandhi as before quitting the Indian Police Service to join Congress and being elected as a Lok Sabha member in 1984. He quit Congress and joined MNF briefly when the Mizo Accord was signed in 1986. Lalduhoma, however, split from MNF and formed the Zoram Nationalist Party (ZNP) and was elected as an MLA in 2003 polls when Congress formed the government for the second term. He formed ZPM ahead of 2018 polls but the ZPM candidates including Lalduhoma had to contest the polls as Independent candidates as the party did not get EC's recognition. Lalduhoma won from both the Aizawl West-I and Serchhip constituencies. In Serchhip, he defeated CM and veteran Congress leader Lal Thanhawla. But in 2020, Lalduhoma was disqualified under the anti-defection law as he was found serving as ZPM president despite being elected as an Independent candidate. In the by-elections in 2021, Lalduhoma was re-elected to the Assembly.

Poll planks:

Lalvenchhunga said ZPM candidates vowed to be free from corruption openly which is new in Mizoram. "Corruption is the main hindrance towards development. Also, ZPM gives priority to those who earn their livelihood from the unorganised sector, gives assurance to farmers with specified rates in four produces (ginger, country broom, turmeric and chilly) and market access for others as well."

Mizoram CM and MNF chief Zoramthanga too recently admitted that ZPM would be his party's main contender this time. But Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on October 27 said ZPM is "a party with no programme, no organization and ideology." Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during his visit to Mizoram on October 16, claimed that both MNF and ZPM are being used by BJP to grab power in Christian-dominant Mizoram. "The two parties are entry points for BJP and RSS to impose their ideology on Mizoram."

Both MNF and Congress have put up candidates in 40 seats while BJP is contesting in 23 seats this time. In 2018, BJP had won only one seat in minority-dominated areas.