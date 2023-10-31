Mizoram Assembly elections: The richest and the poorest candidates in fray

With the citizens of Mizoram set to practice their right to vote on November 7, political parties have been on their toes with respect to campaigning and getting the majority to side with them.

As the polling date nears, let us take a look at the richest and poorest candidates in fray.

When it comes to the share of wealth, 25.86 per cent candidates in Mizoram have wealth over Rs 5 crore and 13.22 per cent have less than 10 lakh.

BJP’s J B Rualchhinga Lawngtlai is the richest of the lot with Rs 90,32,89,532 worth of total assets of which Rs 90,07,27,860 are immovable assets and Rs 25,61,672 are movable assets. He is contesting from Lawngtlai West (ST) constituency.

Lawngtlai is followed by R Vanlaltluanga who is a Congress candidate with Rs 55,63,93,721 worth of total assets. He is fighting for the Serchhip (ST) seat.

The third richest candidate contesting the Mizoram Assembly election is H Ginzalala, from the Champhai North (ST) constituency. Ginzalala is a Zoram People’s Movement candidate with Rs 36,09,52,042 worth of declared assets out of which Rs 18,90,00,000 and Rs 17,19,52,042 are immovable assets and movable assets respectively.