Mizoram Assembly polls: A look at major parties' key bastions

4. Aizawl West-III: It is expected to see a triangular fight among MNF, ZPM and Congress. Incumbent ZPM legislator V L Zaithanzama will lock horns with former finance minister and present Congress president Lalsawta and MNF nominee K Sawmvela. It will be a litmus test for Lalsawta, under whose leadership Congress has been trying to set reformation. Although Sawmvela is a novice, he is expected to be a tough opponent as he was known to be one of the best officials when he served in the state PWD. After his retirement as engineer-in-chief in 2020, he served as technical adviser to the chief minister at the CMO. After its creation in 2008, the seat has not seen any candidate from the same party winning for the second consecutive term. In 2008, Congress won the seat, but in 2013, Vanlalzawma was defeated by V L Zaithanzama. The seat covers at least seven big localities, and this time, all the three contenders hailed from the same constituency and they are believed to garner more votes.