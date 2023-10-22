Mizoram polls: 174 candidates in fray for Assembly elections on November 7

The Assembly elections this time is being projected as a straight fight between the MNF and ZPM. But Congress believes that it is strongly in the race to come back to power in the tiny hilly state with a little more than 8.51 lakh voters. BJP said that although it may not get an absolute majority, no party would be able to form the next government without its support.

MNF President and Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who is contesting from Aizawl East and filed his nomination papers on Friday, told reporters in Aizawl that MNF would get absolute majority for the second straight term with at least 25 seats. ZPM, which is asking the voters to elect a new party, said that it would defeat MNF.

In the Assembly elections in 2018, the MNF stormed back to power after 10 years with 26 seats and by unseating the Lal Thanhawla-led Congress government. Lal Thanhawla, however, is not in the race as he had taken "retirement" from electoral politics in December 2021.

MNF is projecting itself as a champion of Mizo nationalism by offering shelters to over 30,000 Chin refugees from conflict-torn Myanmar and another 12,000 Kukis, who were displaced in the conflicts with the Meiteis in Manipur.

ZPM leader Lalduhoma, however, recently told DH that the same would not help MNF alone as all parties and NGOs in Mizoram supported the Chin-Kukis, who share ethnic ties with the Mizos.

Lalduhoma, who is ZPM's CM candidate, is contesting from Serchhip constituency.