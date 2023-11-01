Mizoram Polls 2023: Chief Ministers who have completed full terms in office

Mizoram is gearing for elections to its legislative Assembly, where the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, aims to retain power. The MNF faces stiff competition from the main opposition party, Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), the Congress, and the BJP, which is their ally in the NDA.

The elections for the 40-member Mizoram Assembly are scheduled for November 7, and the vote count will occur on December 3. A total of 174 candidates, including 16 women, are vying for seats in these elections. This time, 8,56,868 eligible voters, which includes 4,38,925 female voters, can exercise their franchise.

All three major parties, MNF, ZPM, and Congress, have fielded candidates in all 40 constituencies. The BJP, which contested 39 seats in the previous Assembly elections in 2018, is now contesting 23 seats. Additionally, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is making its debut in Mizoram's electoral landscape, fielding four candidates.

Here, we have compiled a list of Chief Ministers of Mizoram who served complete terms in office. This list spans the period from when the former Mizo Hills District was designated as the Union Territory of Mizoram in 1972, achieving full statehood in 1987, up to the present. Please note that while some of these leaders may have also served incomplete terms, we are specifically highlighting their full-term tenures:

1. Ch. Chhunga of the Mizo Union served a complete term as Chief Minister from 1972 to 1977.

2. Brig T. Sailo of the Mizoram People's Conference served a full term as Chief Minister from 1979 to 1984.

3. Lal Thanhawla of the Indian National Congress served multiple complete terms as Chief Minister from 1989 to 1993, 1993 to 1998, 2008 to 2013, and 2013 to 2018.

4. Zoramthanga of the Mizo National Front has also completed multiple terms as Chief Minister from 1998 to 2003, 2003 to 2008, and from 2018 to the present.

Lal Thanhawla of the Indian National Congress holds the record as Mizoram's longest-serving chief minister, having held the office for over 22 years.