EC reschedules counting day for Mizoram Assembly polls to December 4

The Election Commission on Friday announced the rescheduling of the counting of votes in Mizoram from Sunday to Monday after considering several representations from civil society and political organisations.

The counting of votes in other poll-bound states - Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana will take place on December 3 as scheduled.

According to an official statement, the EC decided to revise the date of counting for Mizoram Assembly elections from December 3 to December 4.