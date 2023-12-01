JOIN US
Mizoram

EC reschedules counting day for Mizoram Assembly polls to December 4

This adjustment comes in response to demands from political parties and civil society organisations in the state, who sought a change due to December 3 being a Sunday.
Last Updated 01 December 2023, 15:05 IST

The Election Commission on Friday announced the rescheduling of the counting of votes in Mizoram from Sunday to Monday after considering several representations from civil society and political organisations.

The counting of votes in other poll-bound states - Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana will take place on December 3 as scheduled.

According to an official statement, the EC decided to revise the date of counting for Mizoram Assembly elections from December 3 to December 4.

"The Commission has received several representations from various quarters requesting for change in date of counting from 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday) to some other week day, on the ground that 3rd December, 2023 being Sunday is of special significance for the people of Mizoram," it said.

Mizoram is a Christian-majority state and the organisations had demanded that the counting of votes be rescheduled owing to December 3 being a Sunday. Initially, the EC was of the view that public life would not be affected due to counting of votes and there was no need to change the schedule for Mizoram.

