Peaceful polling in Mizoram sees 76.53% voter turnout till 4 pm

Guwahati: Over 76 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 4 pm in Mizoram, where polling for all 40 Assembly constituencies were conducted on Tuesday.

The percentage is expected to further go up as reports about polling by those who stood in the queue till 4 pm are being collected, officials said.

Polling was peaceful with no untoward incidents or violence being reported from the small hilly state.

Polling began at 7 am. Although turnout was low in the morning, it picked up and by 1 pm, 50.64 percent people had cast their votes.

CM and president of ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) Zoramthanga and Congress state president Lalsawta were among those who cast their votes by 10 am.

A triangular fight among MNF and Opposition Zoram People's Party (ZPM) and Congress is expected in the state, which has 8.57 lakh voters. "We will form the next government on our own," Zoramthmaga told reporters after casting his vote. ZPM too exuded confidence about forming the government without support from any other party.