ZPM to stake claim to form govt in Mizoram after party meeting

Aizawl: Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) said it will stake claim to form the government in Mizoram after holding a consultative meeting of newly elected MLAs and senior party leaders.

ZPM working president K Sapdanga said the meeting will be held on Tuesday and party leader Lalduhoma, who was in Serchhip, was travelling to Aizawl on Monday to meet the newly elected MLAs.

"A meeting of newly elected MLAs and Val Upa Council, the decision-making body of the party, will be held most likely on Tuesday to decide on claiming stake to form the government in Mizoram," Sapdanga told PTI.

ZPM, the opposition party, swept the polls, winning 27 of the 40 seats, while the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), led by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, bagged 10 seats and was leading in one.