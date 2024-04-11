BJD moves EC accusing BJP leaders of defaming women workers

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Thursday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission (EC), accusing BJP leaders and candidates of defaming and harassing women ASHA, anganwadi, and Mission Shakti workers.

The party submitted a memorandum to the chief electoral officer (CEO) outlining their concerns.

According to the BJD, BJP leaders and candidates have allegedly adopted a dangerous strategy aimed at systematically targeting women grassroots workers in Odisha.