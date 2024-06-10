BJP Odisha legislature party to meet on Tuesday to choose CM

Bhubaneswar: The BJP legislature party of Odisha will hold a meeting on Tuesday to elect the chief minister of the state and the new government will take oath the next day, a senior party leader said.

The BJP on June 4 secured a majority by winning 78 seats in the 147-member Odisha Assembly. However, the party is yet to choose a leader who will be at the helm of the state.

While the chance of senior Odisha MP Dharmendra Pradhan becoming the next chief minister of the state seems bleak after his induction into the Modi 3.0 government, the focus is now on Brajarajnagar MLA-elect Suresh Pujari, who returned from New Delhi on Monday.