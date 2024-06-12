Mohan Charan Majhi pays floral tributes to Odisha's icons ahead of swearing-in

Deputy CM Deo said, "The moment we take our oath, we will start working on the promises made to the people in our election manifesto. We had gone to the people seeking their blessing and they have been kind to give us the opportunity of coming to the government."

On the way to garlanding the statue of the icons, Majhi stopped at the AG Square and met one Bijay Kumar Das, a class IV employee of the Transport Department, who was waiting on the roadside.

"He walked to me and asked whether I am good," Das said, adding that he could not believe that a leader would speak to a common man even after the elections.

"I told him that my salary goes into taking care of my family, and it is not sufficient to bear the expense of my children's studies," he said.

Following the meeting, Majhi said that after 24 years of rule by a party, the minimum requirement of the people should be fulfilled.

"But, here, people are struggling for a decent living," he said.

The BJP stormed to power, ending 24 years of rule of the BJD by securing 78 of 147 assembly seats.